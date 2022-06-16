Whether it’s the Tampa Bay Lightning or Colorado Avalanche celebrating a Stanley Cup Final victory, the Cup itself won’t go to Russia or Belarus in the coming months, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday.
Speaking before the puck dropped in Game 1 of the final in Denver, Daly said league officials had told both teams that their Russian or Belarusian players will have to hold off on taking the Cup home.
