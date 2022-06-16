  • The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon passes during the third period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning in Denver on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon passes during the third period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning in Denver on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  REUTERS

  • SHARE

Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night in Denver.

Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist each, Artturi Lehkonen also scored, Mikko Rantanen had two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves for the Avalanche.

