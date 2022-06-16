  • KYODO

El Paso, Texas – Outfielder Shogo Akiyama is expected to split from the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate El Paso and could return to Japanese baseball, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The former Seibu Lions standout is looking for a new team and will consider joining a Nippon Professional Baseball club, according to the source.

