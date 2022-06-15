  • Costa Rican players celebrate after qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a win over New Zealand in Doha on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Doha – Joel Campbell’s early goal sent Costa Rica to the World Cup for a third successive tournament as they edged past 10-man New Zealand 1-0 in their intercontinental playoff on Tuesday and secured the last place at the finals in Qatar.

The former Arsenal striker scored after three minutes for Costa Rica as he squeezed between two defenders to touch home a square pass from Jewison Bennette, with the New Zealand defense slow to react.

