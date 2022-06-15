Toronto – Yusei Kikuchi gave up four runs over four-plus innings on Tuesday in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles as he struggled to get back on track after his career-worst start.
The 30-year-old southpaw was looking to right the ship after lasting just two-thirds of an inning in last Wednesday’s 8-4 road loss to the Kansas City Royals.
