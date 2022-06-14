The Japanese Olympic Committee on Monday signed a framework agreement with the LGBTQ hub Pride House Tokyo to promote inclusiveness in the sporting world.

JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita said the move came about following last summer’s Tokyo Games, where the number of athletes who came out as LGBTQ was the highest ever.

“It’s important to deepen our understanding (of the issue) in the world of sport in order to pass that on as a legacy,” Yamashita said during the signing ceremony. “We hope to put things into practice with their help.”

Pride House Tokyo has been offering seminars to sporting bodies and hosting events to raise awareness of the issue.

“We’ll do our best to broaden the network of support also in the sporting world,” said Gon Matsunaka, the head of its operational body.

The JOC said it plans to host seminars for its members to learn about sexual diversity in July.