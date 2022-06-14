San Francisco – Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points as the Golden State Warriors battled past the Boston Celtics 104-94 to move within one win of a seventh NBA championship crown on Monday.
With Stephen Curry having a rare off night after his 43-point Game 4 heroics, Wiggins seized control to lead a balanced Golden State offensive effort that left the Warriors 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series.
