  • Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit on June 12. | AFP-JIJI
    Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit on June 12. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

  • SHARE

Baku – World champion Max Verstappen led a 1-2 finish for Red Bull in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a potentially key moment of the title race after Charles Leclerc and Ferrari endured another dose of misery with a double retirement on Sunday.

Sergio Perez beat Leclerc to the first turn before Verstappen took control as the Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and then Leclerc retired with engine problems.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,