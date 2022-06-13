Baku – World champion Max Verstappen led a 1-2 finish for Red Bull in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a potentially key moment of the title race after Charles Leclerc and Ferrari endured another dose of misery with a double retirement on Sunday.
Sergio Perez beat Leclerc to the first turn before Verstappen took control as the Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and then Leclerc retired with engine problems.
