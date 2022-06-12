Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the upcoming bett1open in Berlin, the first of two Wimbledon warmup events on grass, according to the Women’s Tennis Association.
The world’s top three — Poland’s Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Spaniard Paula Badosa, respectively — will also miss the WTA 500 tournament opening next week at LTTC Rot-Weiss, the WTA said in a statement on its website.
