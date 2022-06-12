  • Naomi Osaka, currently ranked 43rd in the world, is one of several elite women's players who will miss next week's Wimbledon warmup in Berlin. | AFP-JIJI
    Naomi Osaka, currently ranked 43rd in the world, is one of several elite women's players who will miss next week's Wimbledon warmup in Berlin. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the upcoming bett1open in Berlin, the first of two Wimbledon warmup events on grass, according to the Women’s Tennis Association.

The world’s top three — Poland’s Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Spaniard Paula Badosa, respectively — will also miss the WTA 500 tournament opening next week at LTTC Rot-Weiss, the WTA said in a statement on its website.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,