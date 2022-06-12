  • The Lightning are presented the Prince of Wales Trophy after defeating the Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Steven Stamkos scored twice to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday and send them to the Stanley Cup Final with the opportunity to claim their third consecutive title.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves as the two-time defending champion Lightning claimed the Eastern Conference finals 4-2.

