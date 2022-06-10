  • Phil Mickelson is among the players who were suspended from the PGA Tour for playing in the inaugural event on the LIV Tour on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Phil Mickelson is among the players who were suspended from the PGA Tour for playing in the inaugural event on the LIV Tour on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

St. Albans, England – The U.S. PGA Tour banned players who are competing in the divisive Saudi-funded LIV Golf series on Thursday — just 30 minutes after the inaugural event teed off outside London.

The richest tournament in the sport’s history — with a purse of $25 million — got under way at the Centurion Club in St. Albans after a trumpet fanfare and with vintage fighter planes circling.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,