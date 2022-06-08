  • Phil Mickelson during a news conference for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in St. Albans, Britain, on Wednesday. | ACTION IMAGES / VIA REUTERS
Phil Mickelson headlines a field of 48 golfers at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational London — the inaugural event in a breakaway series threatening to tear the sport apart.

Other big-name players who will tee off at the Centurion Club on Thursday include Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia.

