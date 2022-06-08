Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese fighter to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.
Inoue's victory in the title unification bout added Donaire's WBC belt to the WBA and IBF bantamweight championships the fighter already had. Donaire has held five different world titles over the course of his career.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.