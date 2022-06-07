Phil Mickelson confirmed on Monday he has signed up to play in the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he also plans to play major events, including next week's U.S. Open.
The six-time major winner will be in the field of 48 at the controversial new tour's inaugural event in London this week.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.