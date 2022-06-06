  • French Open bites the trophy after winning the French Open in Paris on Sunday. | REUTERS
Paris – Rafael Nadal regained his aura of invincibility on clay by crushing Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday to lift the trophy for an incredible 14th time.

Ruud became the latest in a long line of challengers who have unsuccessfully tried to defeat the Spaniard in the final at Roland Garros since Nadal’s maiden title on the red clay in 2005. There was a sense of deja vu as the Spaniard, who turned 36 on Friday, completed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 thrashing on a balmy afternoon in Paris.

