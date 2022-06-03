Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has reacted with “disbelief” at French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s insistence that the chaotic scenes at Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris were caused by supporters of the English club.

Darmanin has faced growing criticism — and accusations of lying — for his claims that issues outside the stadium, which saw the start of the match delayed by over 30 minutes, were caused by Liverpool fans without tickets or with fake passes.