  • Hideki Matsuyama (center) speaks to a tournament official during the first round of the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday. | KYODO
Former champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, midway through his first round on Thursday due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs.

Matsuyama, who earned the first of his eight PGA Tour wins at the 2014 Memorial, was disqualified from the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event after painted lines were discovered on the face of his three wood.

