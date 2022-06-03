Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano threw eight innings and rookie Taisei Ota finished up a 3-0 interleague win over the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Thursday.
Sugano (6-4) allowed five hits and three walks at Tokyo Dome, but faced only one real threat, when he preserved a 1-0 lead by retiring slugger Yuki Yanagita with two on in the third inning.
