Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano threw eight innings and rookie Taisei Ota finished up a 3-0 interleague win over the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Thursday.

Sugano (6-4) allowed five hits and three walks at Tokyo Dome, but faced only one real threat, when he preserved a 1-0 lead by retiring slugger Yuki Yanagita with two on in the third inning.

