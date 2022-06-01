  • Coco Gauff reacts after beating Sloane Stephens in their French Open quarterfinal match in Paris on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Coco Gauff reacts after beating Sloane Stephens in their French Open quarterfinal match in Paris on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Paris – Teenage star Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan, a seasoned Italian professional who rebuilt her career after conquering anorexia, reached their maiden Grand Slam semifinals at the French Open on Tuesday.

Gauff, who burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old history-maker at Wimbledon three years ago, defeated fellow American Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,