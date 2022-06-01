  • University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas has voiced her ambitions to compete in the Olympics. | AFP-JIJI
Washington – Swimmer Lia Thomas, the first transgender athlete to win a top-tier U.S. university title, insisted Tuesday that trans athletes don’t transition to gain an edge in sports and voiced ambitions to compete in the Olympics.

“It’s been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through,” Thomas said on the ABC program “Good Morning America.”

