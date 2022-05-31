With the J. League first division nearly at its halfway point, the supersized June international match period has been well positioned to give clubs a chance to refresh, recover and take stock ahead of the return leg of the season, which is set to conclude a month earlier than usual in order to accommodate the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Just six points separate the top third of the table, with Kevin Muscat’s Yokohama Marinos in first place with 31 points and Albert Puig’s FC Tokyo in sixth on 25.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.