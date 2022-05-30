Ayaka Furue lost to South Korea’s Ji Eun-hee 3-and-2 in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play final in Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, on Sunday afternoon.

Ji, winner of the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open, played seven matches over five days to claim the last spot in next week’s U.S. Women’s Open field. Furue failed in her bid for a first career LPGA victory but secured her highest finish on U.S. soil.