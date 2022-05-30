Indianapolis – Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson prevailed in a two-lap shootout to win a dramatic Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, as the Brickyard reclaimed the mantle of the world’s biggest single-day sporting event, living up to its billing as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
On a day of twists and turns on the 2.5 mile (4 km) oval, the biggest came just six laps from the end when Jimmie Johnson got down on the grass and spun up into the wall to bring out a red flag and send the cars onto pit lane.
