  • Marcus Ericsson celebrates with milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Marcus Ericsson celebrates with milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Indianapolis – Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson prevailed in a two-lap shootout to win a dramatic Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, as the Brickyard reclaimed the mantle of the world’s biggest single-day sporting event, living up to its billing as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

On a day of twists and turns on the 2.5 mile (4 km) oval, the biggest came just six laps from the end when Jimmie Johnson got down on the grass and spun up into the wall to bring out a red flag and send the cars onto pit lane.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,