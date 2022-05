Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris to become kings of Europe for a record-extending 14th time after a night marred by problems outside the ground that led to the kickoff being delayed by over half an hour.

Brazilian winger Vinicius turned in Fede Valverde’s low cross in the 59th minute at Stade de France and Liverpool could not find an equalizer as Jurgen Klopp’s side lost to the Spanish giants in a Champions League final for the second time in five seasons.