Third-favorite Do Deuce won his second Grade 1 race at the 89th running of the Japanese Derby Sunday, with jockey Yutaka Take extending his record for career derby wins to six.

The 3-year-old colt finished the 2,400-meter turf race at Tokyo Racecourse in a record two minutes and 21.9 seconds, with the 53-year-old Take becoming the oldest winning jockey in the race, which is also known as the Tokyo Yushun.