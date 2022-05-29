  • Chunichi's Taiki Mitsumata drives in the game-winning run against Orix at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Saturday. | KYODO
    Chunichi's Taiki Mitsumata drives in the game-winning run against Orix at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Osaka – Taiki Mitsumata won a David-versus-Goliath battle with Japan’s Tokyo Olympic ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, singling in the go-ahead run in the Chunichi Dragons’ 4-1 interleague win over the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Mitsumata, who has spent the bulk of his 12 pro baseball seasons toiling in the minors, fouled off three 3-2 pitches from the Buffaloes ace and last year’s Sawamura Award winner before breaking a 1-1 eighth-inning tie at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,