Osaka – Taiki Mitsumata won a David-versus-Goliath battle with Japan’s Tokyo Olympic ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, singling in the go-ahead run in the Chunichi Dragons’ 4-1 interleague win over the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Mitsumata, who has spent the bulk of his 12 pro baseball seasons toiling in the minors, fouled off three 3-2 pitches from the Buffaloes ace and last year’s Sawamura Award winner before breaking a 1-1 eighth-inning tie at Kyocera Dome Osaka.
