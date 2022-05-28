As the first Japanese soccer player to sign for a Ukrainian team, Yasuhiro Kato hopes to give something back to the country he considers his second home as it reels from Russia’s invasion of the nation.
Kato, who is now retired, played for FC Hoverla-Zakarpattya Uzhhorod during the 2012-13 season and also spent time at a club in neighboring Poland, which has become the destination for most of the refugees streaming out of Ukraine.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.