    Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Marseille during a Ligue 1 match in Paris in April. | REUTERS
Paris St. Germain will play three preseason matches in Japan in July, becoming the first European club to visit the country since 2019.

The club will face the J. League’s Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka on July 20, 23 and 25.

