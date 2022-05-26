Tirana – Jose Mourinho said that he and Roma had made history after winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday, the club’s first ever major European trophy.
Portuguese coaching icon Mourinho tried and failed to hold back the tears after Roma beat Feyenoord in its first continental final in over three decades and he was still emotional by the time he praised his team after the trophy ceremony.
