  • Yuka Saso won last year's U.S. Open title in a playoff at The Olympic Club San Francisco in June 2021. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Yuka Saso won last year's U.S. Open title in a playoff at The Olympic Club San Francisco in June 2021. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

When a little-known teenager from the Philippines stepped into the global spotlight by winning last year’s U.S. Women’s Open, it changed her life — but left her with some difficult decisions to make.

Yuka Saso will be back to defend her title at Pine Needles in North Carolina, but she will be doing it under a different flag.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,