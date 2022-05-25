Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made an impassioned plea for gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 18 children dead on Tuesday as the U.S. sporting world reacted with horror over the tragedy.
Kerr refused to talk about his team’s NBA playoff match with the Dallas Mavericks in a pregame news conference, held hours after a teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the Texas town of Uvalde.
