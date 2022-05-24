Milan – Two of Europe’s most passionate fan bases will descend on Tirana for Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, a competition belittled by some but which has captured the imagination of Feyenoord and Roma supporters.
Starved of success in recent years, both teams will travel to Arena Kombetare knowing they will be backed to the hilt for the climax to a successful inaugural season for UEFA’s new tournament.
