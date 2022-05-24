  • Roma fans are hopeful for the team's first trophy since 2008 as the Italian club prepares to face Feyenoord in Wednesday's Europa Conference League final. | REUTERS
    Roma fans are hopeful for the team's first trophy since 2008 as the Italian club prepares to face Feyenoord in Wednesday's Europa Conference League final. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Milan – Two of Europe’s most passionate fan bases will descend on Tirana for Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, a competition belittled by some but which has captured the imagination of Feyenoord and Roma supporters.

Starved of success in recent years, both teams will travel to Arena Kombetare knowing they will be backed to the hilt for the climax to a successful inaugural season for UEFA’s new tournament.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,