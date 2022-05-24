  • Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led his team with 31 points in their win over the Heat in Boston on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led his team with 31 points in their win over the Heat in Boston on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  AFP-Jiji

Jayson Tatum rediscovered his scoring touch with 31 points as the Boston Celtics thrashed the Miami Heat 102-82 to level the NBA Eastern Conference final on Monday.

Two days after dropping their home opener in the best-of-seven series, Boston came roaring back at the TD Garden with a one-sided Game 4 blowout that squares the series at 2-2.

