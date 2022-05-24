  • Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is appealing his one-game suspension for comments made toward Orioles shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday's game. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is appealing his one-game suspension for comments made toward Orioles shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday's game. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for calling Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie,” as in Jackie Robinson, during Saturday’s game.

Donaldson is appealing the punishment. He was also placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day and will miss Monday’s home game against the Baltimore Orioles regardless.

