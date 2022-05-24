Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for calling Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie,” as in Jackie Robinson, during Saturday’s game.
Donaldson is appealing the punishment. He was also placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day and will miss Monday’s home game against the Baltimore Orioles regardless.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.