Paris – Players are disappointed about the absence of ranking points at Wimbledon this year, but have grudgingly accepted the decision by the tennis tours, Ons Jabeur, who is No. 6 in the WTA rankings, said on Sunday.
The world’s most prestigious tennis tournament was stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
