Paris – Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz said the best part about being touted as the future of Grand Slam tennis is that he is realizing a “dream that is not for everyone.”

The 19-year-old defeated Argentine lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the second round of the French Open on Sunday.

