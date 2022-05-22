  • Tigers pitcher Aaron Wilkerson fist-bumps catcher Kenya Nagasaka after the fifth inning of their game against the Giants in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Tigers pitcher Aaron Wilkerson fist-bumps catcher Kenya Nagasaka after the fifth inning of their game against the Giants in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – Aaron Wilkerson won a pitchers’ duel against fellow new import Matt Shoemaker as the Hanshin Tigers earned a 2-1 victory on Saturday over the Yomiuri Giants, who dropped out of the Central League’s top spot.

Wilkerson (3-2) threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five.

