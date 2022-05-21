  • Naomi Osaka sparked a major discussion about mental health after she withdrew from last year's French Open. | REUTERS
    Naomi Osaka sparked a major discussion about mental health after she withdrew from last year's French Open. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

The mental toll of professional tennis will be in focus as the curtain rises at the French Open next week, a year after four-time major winner Naomi Osaka sparked intense debate around athletes’ mental health.

The former world No. 1 stunned the tennis world when she withdrew from the clay-court major after boycotting post-match media duties, prompting a row with tournament officials.

