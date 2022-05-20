Tetsuto Yamada hit a pair of RBI doubles and right-hander Yasuhiro Ogawa threw seven innings as the Tokyo Yakult Swallows beat the Hanshin Tigers 3-0 to retain their hold on first place in the Central League on Thursday.

The win preserved the Swallows’ slim lead over the Yomiuri Giants, who edged the Hiroshima Carp 2-1.