  Yokozuna Terunofuji picks up Wakatakakage during their bout on Day 12 of the Summer Basho.
    Yokozuna Terunofuji picks up Wakatakakage during their bout on Day 12 of the Summer Basho.

No. 4 maegashira Takanosho survived a battle against another title contender to improve to 10-2 and retain the sole lead after 12 days of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday.

Three wrestlers, including yokozuna Terunofuji, remain one win back with three days remaining at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

