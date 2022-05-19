No. 4 maegashira Takanosho survived a battle against another title contender to improve to 10-2 and retain the sole lead after 12 days of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday.
Three wrestlers, including yokozuna Terunofuji, remain one win back with three days remaining at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.