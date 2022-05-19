Seville, Spain – Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League final after holding its nerve to beat Rangers 5-4 in a clinical penalty shootout to claim its first European trophy in 42 years.
The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, and Daichi Kamada and four other Eintracht players all scored from the spot, with only Rangers’ Aaron Ramsey off target.
