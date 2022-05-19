San Francisco – Stephen Curry scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors bottled up Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win Game 1 of Western Conference finals 112-87 on Wednesday.
“We did what we were supposed to do — we won the first game, but there’s a lot of work left,” Curry said.
