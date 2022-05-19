  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after a 3-pointer against the Mavericks during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in San Francisco on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  AFP-JIJI

San Francisco – Stephen Curry scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors bottled up Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win Game 1 of Western Conference finals 112-87 on Wednesday.

“We did what we were supposed to do — we won the first game, but there’s a lot of work left,” Curry said.

