Arlington – Shohei Ohtani tossed his third straight quality start, but the Los Angeles Angels allowed the Texas Rangers to come back to win the game 6-5 in 10 innings and sweep the three-game series at Globe Life Park on Wednesday.
Ohtani was not involved in the decision as he left with the game tied 2-2. The Angels’ two-way star allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, and also recorded two wild pitches and a hit-by-pitch.
