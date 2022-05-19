  • Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani starts to leave the field after the sixth inning against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. | KYODO
Arlington – Shohei Ohtani tossed his third straight quality start, but the Los Angeles Angels allowed the Texas Rangers to come back to win the game 6-5 in 10 innings and sweep the three-game series at Globe Life Park on Wednesday.

Ohtani was not involved in the decision as he left with the game tied 2-2. The Angels’ two-way star allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, and also recorded two wild pitches and a hit-by-pitch.

