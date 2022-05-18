  • Takanosho (left) forces down Hoshoryu to win their bout during Day 11 of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Rank-and-file wrestler Takanosho grabbed the outright lead Wednesday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with a gritty win over komusubi Hoshoryu.

The No. 4 maegashira improved to 9-2 on Day 11 at Ryogoku Kokugikan after the joint overnight leader, No. 15 Ichiyamamoto, dropped to 8-3 with a loss to No. 8 Shimanoumi (7-4).

