Rank-and-file wrestler Takanosho grabbed the outright lead Wednesday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with a gritty win over komusubi Hoshoryu.

The No. 4 maegashira improved to 9-2 on Day 11 at Ryogoku Kokugikan after the joint overnight leader, No. 15 Ichiyamamoto, dropped to 8-3 with a loss to No. 8 Shimanoumi (7-4).

