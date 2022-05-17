A decade after the splash of Chinese cash first made waves in the global soccer market, the once-racing certainty that China would become a major player in the game looks increasingly like a long-odds gamble.
The decision to relinquish the rights to next year’s Asian Cup finals, which was made by China last weekend citing COVID-19 uncertainties, has left Chinese soccer facing an uncertain future.
