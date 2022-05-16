Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) in Rome, while Iga Swiatek won her fifth straight tournament by dispatching Ons Jabeur.

Men’s world No. 1 Djokovic saw off an underwhelming Tsitsipas, the Monte Carlo Masters champion, to win the last major tournament before the French Open gets underway later this month.