World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has not given up hope of competing at Wimbledon next month, even though tournament organizers have banned Russians and Belarusians from playing at the grasscourt Grand Slam due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision was swiftly condemned by the men’s and women’s tours and a number of players, with Rafa Nadal calling the ruling “unfair.”

There have also been suggestions over the past week that Wimbledon could be stripped of its ranking points by the two tours if the ban remains in force — effectively reducing the world’s most famous tennis tournament to an exhibition event.