Luka Doncic led a stunning Dallas Mavericks rout of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, while the Boston Celtics eliminated the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on a day of NBA playoff upsets on Sunday.

Doncic scored 35 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Mavericks dismantled the Suns with a convincing 123-90 rout in Game 7 to claim a spot in the Western Conference finals. In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics advanced to the NBA’s final four with a 109-81 romp in their Game 7.

