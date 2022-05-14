  • South Africa won the 2019 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan. | REUTERS
    South Africa won the 2019 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

London – International rugby chief Bill Beaumont said the sport would have a crack at the “golden nugget” after the World Cup was awarded to the United States for the first time on Thursday.

The U.S. will stage both the 2031 men’s and 2033 women’s tournaments, while Australia will hold the men’s World Cup in 2027 and the women’s tournament two years later. England has been named as host of the 2025 women’s tournament.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,