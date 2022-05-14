London – International rugby chief Bill Beaumont said the sport would have a crack at the “golden nugget” after the World Cup was awarded to the United States for the first time on Thursday.
The U.S. will stage both the 2031 men’s and 2033 women’s tournaments, while Australia will hold the men’s World Cup in 2027 and the women’s tournament two years later. England has been named as host of the 2025 women’s tournament.
