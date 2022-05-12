Rafael Nadal said Carlos Alcaraz’s rise in tennis is good for the sport but people must stop comparing the two Spaniards and let his teenage compatriot enjoy his career without the pressure of having to live up to their expectations.
Alcaraz, 19, emerged as the next big Grand Slam contender after he beat his idol Nadal and Novak Djokovic en route to the Madrid Open title last week, his second Masters title after winning the Miami Open in March.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.