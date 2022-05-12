Rafael Nadal said Carlos Alcaraz’s rise in tennis is good for the sport but people must stop comparing the two Spaniards and let his teenage compatriot enjoy his career without the pressure of having to live up to their expectations.

Alcaraz, 19, emerged as the next big Grand Slam contender after he beat his idol Nadal and Novak Djokovic en route to the Madrid Open title last week, his second Masters title after winning the Miami Open in March.